Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Demand, Status and Forecast to 2027

A radiology information system is a computer-based system that is aimed to support effective workflow and business analysis in radiology departments worldwide. The radiology information software manages data of hospital’s radiology departments and clinics in an electronic form. Data could be in any form such as billing, scheduling and medical imaging. It is significant to keep a track of the data and store it for future references. The implementation of radiology information systems facilitates increased work efficiency, better patient coordination, reduction in medical errors with improved diagnosis, and streamlined administrative functions. The importance of radiology information system has increased immensely as they eliminate manual errors, and the systems have now become a crucial component of the overall healthcare sector.

RIS help track patients’ data in the form of large image files generated during the diagnosis and treatment. The systems allow staff to set appointments for individuals on both inpatient and outpatient bases. In the last few years, there have been various developments in imaging modalities adopted for diagnostic purposes. Radiology has emerged as a recent trend in computerized management in health services; moreover, it has addressed the need for cost-efficient and rapid communication between radiology departments and respective users.

Here we have listed the top Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market companies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bayer AG

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

McKESSON CORPORATION

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

MedInformatics, Inc.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Medical imaging is a vital part of medical care and treatment worldwide. Rising awareness regarding the early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed around the world. For instance, as per the NHS England report, in 2018, ~42.7 million imaging tests were performed in England, with a year-on-year increase of 1.4%. X-ray was the most performed method with 22.9 million procedures, followed by diagnostic ultrasonography (9.51 million), CT Scan (5.15 million), and magnetic resonance imaging (3.46 million).

