Impact Of Covid-19 on Gastric Balloon Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2027

An exclusive Gastric Balloon Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The segmentation of the Gastric Balloon Market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The gastric balloon market accounted to US$ 62.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 152.1 Mn by 2027.

The Leading Gastric Balloon Market Players Covered in this Report are:

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

ENDALIS

Helioscopie Medical Implants

LEXEL SRL

MEDSIL

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Silimed

Spatz FGIA, Inc.

GASTRIC BALLOON – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Single Gastric Balloons Elipse Gastric Balloons Orbera Gastric Balloons Other Single Gastric Balloons

Dual Gastric Balloons

Triple Gastric Balloons

By Filling Material

Saline Filled

Gas Filled

By End User

Bariatric Surgeons

Gastrointestinal Endoscopists

Nutritionists & Aesthetic Practitioners

Other End Users

Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic Gastric Balloon Market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia is well known across the world for the dynamic market nature and robust growth capabilities. The region has a large obese population base in its leading countries such as, China and Japan. Also, there has been rising preference for bariatric surgeries for better weight loss.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Gastric Balloon Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Gastric Balloon Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry. The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Gastric Balloon Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Gastric Balloon Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Gastric Balloon Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Gastric Balloon Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global Gastric Balloon Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Gastric Balloon Market.

Elucidating the top pointers from the Gastric Balloon Market report:

A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Gastric Balloon Market:

The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

