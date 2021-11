Cannabis Testing Market 2021: Focuses On Companies, Growing Opportunities, Growth, Revenue Analysis, and Growth Rate 2027

An exclusive Cannabis Testing Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The segmentation of the Cannabis Testing Market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

The Leading Cannabis Testing Market Players Covered in this Report are:

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs.

CANNABIS TESTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Products

Software

By Services

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis

By End User

Testing Laboratories

Drug Manufacturers

Research Institutes

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue generator during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market was driven by the factors such as large population countries such as China and India, increasing number of accidents with cannabis intoxication, adoption of trends from western regions in terms of legalization of medical and recreational use of cannabis.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Cannabis Testing Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Cannabis Testing Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry. The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Cannabis Testing Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Global Cannabis Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Cannabis Testing Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cannabis Testing Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global Cannabis Testing Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Cannabis Testing Market.

