Global Bone Sonometer Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 9% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bone Sonometer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bone sonometer market, assessing the market based on its segments like product and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9.8 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 16.5 billion

The growth of the global bone sonometer market is driven by the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and increasing case of bone fractures. Additionally, the market is expected to be aided by the increasing prevalence of juvenile osteoporosis, due to growing nutritional deficiencies in children. Moreover, the prevalence of bone disorders in geriatric population such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis is likely to bolster the market growth. However, the increasing research and development activities in healthcare sector for better diagnosing technologies and availability of alternative diagnostic tools may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bone sonometer also known as dual energy X-ray absorptiometry or bone densitometry, refers to a medical device used to check bone health. It utilises ultrasonic waves for determining bone density and produces an image. It is widely used in diagnoses of osteoporosis and detect vertebral fractures.

On the basis of product, the market is categorised into:

Stand-alone bone sonometers

Portable bone sonometers

The regional markets for bone sonometer include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global bone sonometer market. This can be attributed to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the presence of key players and on-going research and development activities for better diagnosing technologies are projected to aid the market. Europe is anticipated to follow North America due to presence of large geriatric population. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is projected for the fastest growth rate due to rising investment for development of healthcare sector in developing economies such as India and China. Moreover, factors such as increasing expenditure on health care, rising awareness about various bone disorders and high prevalence of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women are expected to augment the growth over the growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DMS Imaging, General Electric Co., Osteosys Co., Ltd., Hologic Inc., Swissray Global and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

