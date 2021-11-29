Patent Medicine Market Analysis, Strategies, Key Players and Forecast to 2028

A patent medicine is a proprietary medicine made and marketed under a patent and is owned by an individual company. Patent medicine means that only the pharmaceutical company that holds the patent is allowed to manufacture and make profit out of it. In most cases, drug patent is awarded for 20 years to pharmaceutical companies.

The patent medicine market is driving due to increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, and increasing research and development activities globally. However, high cost of patent medicine as compared to generic medicine is expected to hamper the growth of the global patent medicine market. Moreover, increasing pipeline of patented drugs is anticipated to drive demand the growth of the market.

Here we have listed the top Patent Medicine Market companies

Pfizer Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Amgen Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Patent Medicine Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Patent Medicine Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Patent Medicine Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The Patent Medicine market is segmented based on medicine type, and indication. Based on medicine type, the market is segmented into solid drug products, semi-solid drug products, liquid drug products, gas/aerosols drug products, others. Based on indication, the market is segmented into cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, immunological disease, blood disease, gastrointestinal disease, ophthalmic disease, orthopedic disease, neurodegenerative disease, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Patent Medicine Market – By Medicine Type

1.3.2 Patent Medicine Market – By Indication

1.3.3 Patent Medicine Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PATENT MEDICINE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

