Global Sodium Monochloro Acetate Market To Be Driven By The Thriving Pharmaceuticals Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sodium Monochloro Acetate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sodium monochloro acetate market, assessing the market based on its segments like grades, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 220 Billion (Global Agrochemicals Market)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5% (Global Agrochemicals Market)

The market growth of sodium monochloro acetate is being aided by the rising demand for it in the pharmaceuticals industry. The high reactivity of carbon and chlorine bond makes it ideal in the manufacturing of various drugs. It is employed as a raw material in the production of glycine that is used in various drugs to improve gastric absorption of pharmaceutical-grade products. Moreover, various research to use glycine as a cure for chronic diseases is increasing the demand for sodium monochloro acetate, which is bolstering the market growth. The growing deployment of sodium monochloro acetate in the production of synthetic caffeine, vitamins, malonates, and barbiturates, among others, further propelling the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sodium monochloro acetate is a chemical that is produced by neutralising monochloro acetic acid with alkali. As it has strong carbon and chlorine bonds, it is used as an intermediatory material in the manufacturing of drugs, chemicals, surfactants, and dyes, among others.

Based on grade, the market is divided into:

Technical Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

On the basis of end uses, the industry is categorised into:

Agrochemical

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

The major regional markets of sodium monochloro acetate are:

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Trends

The growth of the sodium monochloro acetate industry is expected to be driven by the rising use of agrochemicals owing to the growing food demand among the global population. The growing demand for crop protection agents for high yield crops in smaller arable land is significantly contributing to the market growth. The increasing use of 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid as a substitute for hazardous Agent Orange is surging the use of sodium monochloro acetate is anticipated to fuel the market growth. In addition, the trend of precision agriculture and the growing demand for cost-effective and biodegradable raw materials is providing further impetus to the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are CABB Group GmbH, Archit Organosys Ltd., Nouryon, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, and Denak Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

