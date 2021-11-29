Complete Guide to Lyophilized Injectable Drugs [PDF]

Lyophilization is also known as freeze-drying. It is a process of isolating a solid substance from solution by freezing the solution and evaporating it under vacuum. Lyophilized products are known to have a better shelf life and hence are preferred other than the traditional drugs being used. Lyophilization is commonly used for the preservation of compounds such as biologics, proteins, antibodies, blood plasma, enzymes, microorganisms, parenterals, diagnostic reagents, vaccines, and nutraceuticals.

Lyophilization of the sterile injectable is necessary to maintain the stability of some unstable bulk ingredients. Lyophilization provides longer shelf life, from two to five years, to the molecule. Lyophilization also enables easy transportation of bulk drugs. Moreover, lyophilized drugs can be stored at room temperature. Lyophilization or freeze drying is the process, in which the water content in the drug sample is frozen, followed by its removal from the sample. In the process of lyophilization, the frozen water content changes directly from solid to vapor without passing through a liquid phase.

The process includes three steps: Freezing, primary drying (sublimation), and secondary drying (desorption). Pharmaceutical products that undergo lyophilization process include bulk pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical ingredient (API), protein, collagen, peptide, oligonucleotide, enzymes, and mAbs. Lyophilized drugs are majorly used to treat infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection is lyophilized powder to treat or prevent infections that are caused by bacteria. It provides many advantages including the security of the products, increased shelf-life, reduced cost, optimized production, and transportation of medicines.

