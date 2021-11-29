A PDF Guide for Microbiome Sequencing Services

In initial days, examining samples from human skin, stool, or blood was labour-intensive and time consuming procedures followed by phenotypic or genotypic analysis. However, next-generation sequencing (#NGS) has enabled us to run numerous high-profile collaborative projects at the same time.
Microbial profiling using 16S ribosomal RNA (rRNA) sequencing is a common method for studying bacterial phylogeny and taxonomy. The 16S rRNA gene is the most established genetic marker used for bacterial identification and classification, mainly because it consists of both highly conserved and hypervariable regions. The conserved regions can serve as universal primer binding sites for the amplification of the whole gene or fragments of the gene, whereas the hypervariable regions contain species-specific sequences that can discriminate between different bacteria and archaea.
Microbiome are the group of microorganisms that grow on saliva, skin layers, conjunctiva, oral mucosa and the gastrointestinal tract. Microbiome sequencing is the study and analysis of microbes groups located outside and inside of the human body to gain knowledge about human microbes. The main objective of microbiome research study is to comprehend the role and function of microbes in human health and disease.