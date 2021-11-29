Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market Size 2021: Effect Factors Analysis, Product Types, Marketing Channel, and Development Trends by 2028

Packaging is an essential part of semiconductor manufacturing and design. It affects power, performance, and cost on a macro level, and the basic functionality of all chips on a micro-level. Most semiconductor devices today are enclosed in a package to prevent damage to the die and the connecting wires and also the packaging supports in prevention of corrosion and dissipating heat produced in the device. The various equipment used in semiconductor packaging includes deflashing equipment, molding equipment, solder plating equipment, trim and forming equipment, and others.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the semiconductor packaging equipment market are the rising complexity of semiconductor IC designs and the growing demand for polymer adhesive wafer bonding equipment. In addition, the proliferation of artificial intelligence, IoT, and connected devices across industry verticals is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the semiconductor packaging equipment market growth in the coming years.

The “Global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the semiconductor packaging equipment market with detailed market segmentation by packaging platform, dimension, equipment type, end-use, and geography. The global semiconductor packaging equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading semiconductor packaging equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global semiconductor packaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of packaging platform, dimension, equipment type, and end-use. Based on packaging type, the market is segmented as Flip Chip, FIWLP, FOWLP, and others. Based on the dimension, the semiconductor packaging equipment market is divided into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. Further, based on equipment type, the market is segmented as deflashing equipment, molding equipment, solder plating equipment, trim and forming equipment, and others. Furthermore, on basis of end-use the semiconductor packaging equipment market is segmented as semiconductor fabrication plant/foundry, electronics manufacturing, and testing home.

Here we have listed the top Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market companies in the world:

1. Advantest Corporation

2. Applied Materials, Inc.

3. ASML Holding NV

4. Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

5. KLA Corporation

6. Lam Research Corporation

7. Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

8. SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

9. Teradyne Inc.

10. Tokyo Electron Limited

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

