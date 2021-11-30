Healthcare Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Complete Guide [PDF]

#Contractresearchorganization (CRO) provides support services to the pharmaceutical, #biotechnology, and medical device companies throughout the development of the product. #Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and the medical device industry require various testing services such as preclinical services, clinical research services, analytical testing services, bio analytical testing services, and regulatory services.
#CROs are specifically designed to perform these testing services to reduce the in-house cost and time of the companies, required to conduct the extensive range of testing services to comply with the national and international regulatory standards. Many CROs specifically provide clinical-study and clinical-trial support for drugs and #medicaldevices. CROs range from large, international full-service organizations to small, niche specialty groups.
CROs are designed to reduce costs for companies developing new medicines and drugs in niche markets. They aim to simplify entry into drug markets, and simplify development, as the need for large pharmaceutical companies to do everything in house is now redundant.
