Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand And Usage Of Forging, Piping, Doors, Roof Boards, Slabs And Other Applications In The Building And Building Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global expanded polyethylene (EPE) foam market, assessing the market based on its segments like by product, application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 976 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.3 Billion

The expanding packaging sector is one of the primary factors driving the expansion of the expanded polyethylene foam market. The global packaging business is expanding at a rapid pace, owing to a growing number of end-use sectors such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and food processing, as well as rising packaging demand in emerging nations such as China, India, Brazil, and Russia.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

EPE is a closed-cell, non-crosslinked, semi-rigid polyethylene foam that has been molded. Flexible, non-abrasive, sturdy, lightweight, very resilient, non-dusting, odorless, weather resistant, puncture resistant, non-corrosive, chemically inert, cost-effective, and buoyant are all characteristics of these foams. They are suitable for a wide range of end-use applications due to properties such as thermal insulation, recyclability, dimension stability, uniform structure, sonic transmission control, vibration dampening, shock & impact absorption, shatter proofing, resistance to grease, chemical, bacteria, oil, mold, solvent, and excellent compressive creep properties, among others.

Based on product, the market is divided into:

EPE Foam Coil

EPE Foam Sheet

Others

Based on application, the industry can be segmented into:

Protective Packaging

Industrial Thermal Insulation

Mattresses

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

EPE sheets feature good heat insulation, water proofing ability, buoyancy, and other properties that will lead to a considerable market share in the area. Furthermore, high growth in the flexible packaging sector, owing to fast rising packaged food and consumer durables, will have a positive impact on the total expanded polyethylene foam market size over the projection period.

Because of the vast range of applications of EPE in quickly increasing regional industries including as packaging, automotive, and construction, the Asia Pacific EPE foam market is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Because of the developing socio-economic dynamics of the middle-class population in Asian countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, overall automotive production and sales have been growing rapidly.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are KANEKA Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Pregis LLC., TART s.r.o., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

