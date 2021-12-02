Antibacterial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Sustains Competitiveness By Adoption Of Technological Innovations 2020-2028



The antibacterial coatings refers to coatings which are treated by antibacterial agents and applied to prevent the growth of bacteria, mold, and algae. The devices can get affected by bacteria, odours, staining which reduces the lifespan of product, wherein antimicrobial coatings prevent the medical implants from odours, staining, and expand the life span of product. These coatings are nontoxic, and bio stable. The antibacterial coating prevent frequent replacement of implants as they are long lasting.

The antibacterial coatings market for medical implants are expected to grow in upcoming years due to increase in number of surgeries, rise in geriatric population, increasing number of implantation procedures, advancement in research and development activities in antibacterial coatings, rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases. However factors such as growing healthcare market in the developing economies are likely to offer growth opportunities.

The key players profiled in this study include:

aap Implantate AG

AST Products, Inc.

BioCote Ltd

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DOT GmbH

Harland Medical Systems Inc.

Hydromer, Inc.

DSM N.V.

Sciessent LLC

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2018 & 2019 – Historic Years, 2020 – Base Year and 2021- 2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Antibacterial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Segmentation:

The global antibacterial coatings market for medical implants is segmented on the basis of material, and type. Based on material, the market is segmented as metallic coating, and non-metallic coating. On the basis of type, the antibacterial coatings market for medical implants is segmented into orthopedic implants, dental implants, neurovascular implants.

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

