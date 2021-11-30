Workplace Stress Management Market Status, Opportunities, Strategies and Forecast to 2028

Workplace stress is the harmful emotional and physical response that occurs due to disputes between employee job demands and the amount of control an employee has over meeting them. Therefore, the combination of high demands in work and a low level of control over the situation can result in stress. Stress causes a considerable loss of productivity, physical & emotional well-being and disrupts the work-life balance. Hence, stress management at the workplace has become an essential aspect of health care.

The “Global Workplace Stress Management Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the workplace stress management market with detailed market segmentation by service, delivery mode, activity, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading workplace stress management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies in Workplace Stress Management Market

Compsych Corporation

Curalinc Healthcare

CVS Health Corporation.

Fitbit, Inc.

Marino Wellness

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Wellsource, Inc.

Truworth Wellness

Asset Health, Inc.

Vitality Works

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Workplace Stress Management Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Workplace Stress Management Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Workplace Stress Management Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Based on service, the global workplace stress management market is segmented into stress management, yoga & meditation, resilience training, progress tracking metrics and others.

Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented into individual counselors, personal fitness trainers, meditation specialists and others.

On the basis of activity, the market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor.

On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into small scale organizations, medium scale organizations, large scale organizations, NGO and public sector.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Workplace Stress Management Market – By Service

1.3.2 Workplace Stress Management Market – By Delivery Mode

1.3.3 Workplace Stress Management Market – By Activity

1.3.4 Workplace Stress Management Market – By End User

1.3.5 Workplace Stress Management Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WORKPLACE STRESS MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

