Global Land Survey Equipment Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 5.8% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Land Survey Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global land survey equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, industry, application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/land-survey-equipment-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.8%

The growth of global land surveying market is driven by the demand from developing countries. The increasing investment from emerging economies in infrastructure construction to rapidly urbanise their cities, necessitates land surveying and thus boosting demand growth. Additionally, the growth of the market is aided by the increasing number of commercial infrastructure projects. The efficiency of construction improves as land surveying effectively provides a project outlook, prompting engineers to implement new land surveying technologies. Further, the growing importance of spatial planning and effective land use is expected to push the growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Land surveying is a method of determining the terrestrial structure or three-dimensional locations of points, as well as the distances and angles between them, using analytical methods. The primary purpose of this equipment is to map out boundaries and outlines, for the purposes of determining ownership or other requirements by the government or other services. The perimeters are defined using elements such as geometry, regression analysis, physics, and so on. The procedure is carried out using GNSS receivers, 3D scanners, and theodolites, among other things.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/land-survey-equipment-market

Based on product, the market is divided into:

GNSS Systems

3D Laser/Laser Scanners

Levels

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Total Stations and Theodolites

Others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Inspection and Monitoring

Volumetric Calculations

Layout Points

Others

By industry, the market is categorised into:

Based on end use, the market is segregated into:

Commercial

Defense

Research

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest shareholder in the global land survey market due to strong demand from developing economies. The rising in construction sector due development of infrastructure and rapid urbanisation in growing economies such as China and India, are expected to propel the growth of the market. Additionally, the advancement of 3D mapping technology will aid to the growth. Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are going to witness significant growth due to increasing infrastructure activities. North America and Europe are expected to see a moderate growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd., CHC Navigation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Insulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insulation-market

Global Stainless Steel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stainless-steel-market

Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-pe-pipes-market

Saudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-ppr-pipes-market

North America Steel Roofing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-steel-roofing-market

North America Vinyl Flooring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-vinyl-flooring-market

North America Laminate Flooring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-laminate-flooring-market

Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/advanced-phase-change-materials-market

North America Cross Laminated Timber Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-cross-laminated-timber-market

United States Prestressed Concrete (PC) Wire and Strand Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/us-prestressed-concrete-wire-and-strand-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.