Global Dehydrated Food Market To Be Driven By Increasing Consumer Demand For Packaged And Processed Food Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dehydrated Food Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Dehydrated Food Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, technology, distribution channel and regional markets which includes China and Japan. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.0%

Dehydrated meat and seafood are expected to account for a large share of the market, based on the product. This can be due to the growing demand across the globe for canned meat products. The rising attention of multinational brands on dealing with food safety regulatory enforcement is contributing to increased market awareness of dehydrated meat products and seafood. In the meanwhile, rising demand for seasonal fruits and vegetables and manufacturers’ increasing emphasis on enhancing their year’s supply is projected to further increase their intake of dehydrated fruits and vegetables in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Food items from which moisture or water content has been separated are dehydrated foods. The food product is dry to remove water in the dehydration process, thus increasing its shelf life. This makes the food commodity, while maintaining its nutritious value, lighter and smaller. Dehydrated foods can then be stored for a longer period, without any refrigeration needed. They can be packed conveniently and are available at a low cost. In addition, the increased shelf life of dehydrated foods makes it perfect for seasonal fruits and vegetables to be stored.

On the basis of technology, the industry is divided into:

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Vacuum Dried

Sun Dried

Hot Air Dried

Others

Based on product, the industry can be segmented into:

Dehydrated Dairy Products

Dehydrated Fruits

Dehydrated Meat and Seafood

Dehydrated Vegetables

Others

Based on distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The growing demand from customers for packaged and refined food items is a major driver of the dehydrated food industry’s growth. Increased demand for ready-to-eat items stems from evolving eating habits and busy lifestyles. This forces producers to produce goods that have a longer shelf life. In addition, rising disposable household incomes, the demand for non-seasonal goods, and the increasing supermarket sector are also adding to the growth of the dehydrated food industry. The online distribution platform is expected to see strong growth over the forecast period, which is expected to further fuel demand growth in turn. Because of the comfort aspect, this can be due to the growing user demand for online shopping. In addition, developments in the food processing industry are projected to contribute significantly to the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Unilever plc., Chaucer Foods Ltd. Nissin Food Holdings Co. Ltd., Harmony House Foods, Inc., and Mercer Foods, LLC. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

