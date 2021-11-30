Freight Transport Management Regional Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Analysis by 2028

The “Global Freight Transport Management Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the freight transport management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment, type, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading freight transport management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Scope of Freight Transport Management Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Freight Transport Management Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Freight Transport Management Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Freight Transport Management Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Major Players in the market are:

Accenture plc

CEVA Logistics AG

CTSI-Global

Descartes Systems Group Inc

DSV A/S

GEODIS

HighJump Software Inc.

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

DB Schenker

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FREIGHT TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. This pandemic hampered many trade and transportation activities all over the world.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on solution, the global freight transport management market is segmented into freight mobility solution, freight transportation cost management, freight security and monitoring system, freight 3PL solutions and others.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into road transport, rail freight, waterborne freight and air freight

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, consumer and retail, energy and power and others.

Important Key questions answered in Freight Transport Management market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Freight Transport Management in 2028?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Freight Transport Management market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk, and Driving Force of Freight Transport Management market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Freight Transport Management Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

