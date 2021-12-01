Global Water Bottles With Filters Market To Be Driven By Growing Need For Filtered Water In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Water Bottles with Filter Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global water bottles with filter market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, component, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2016-2026): 16%

During the forecast era, an increase in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and adventure sports is expected to boost demand for water purifier bottles. These bottles are preferred by customers over bringing additional drinking water bottles. Furthermore, water-related diseases are becoming more prevalent as the quality of water supplies deteriorates. During the forecast period, this is expected to drive the global water purifier bottle market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Filtered water bottles can be filled from any normal source of water, and the water will be filtered to eliminate contaminants and impurities. Filtered water bottles also serve as a personal water filtration device.

The types of bottles available in the industry are:

Metal

Polymer

Others

Based on components, the industry can be divided into:

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its distribution channel into:

Online

Offline

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The demand for water purifier bottles has increased as the tourism industry has grown. Tourism is on the rise as a result of changing lifestyles. Consumers nowadays enjoy adventure journeys, hiking, adventure holidays, and so on. Consumers who are unable to find safe drinking water during their holidays tend to use water purifier bottles. Factors such as increasing product sales through retail stores and promotional campaigns can help the market segment retain its leadership role. In addition, market growth factors identified in our global water bottles with filters report include deteriorating water quality, which leads to waterborne diseases, increased participation in outdoor activities, and increased adoption of portable water filters during natural disasters. However, a strong preference for packaged mineral water, a lack of knowledge among the rural population, and a high level of scepticism toward plastic water bottles with filters may stymie the industry’s growth over the forecast period. The demand for safe drinking water has risen as the population has grown. Consumers are becoming more mindful of the dangers of drinking unfiltered water, and they tend to drink it. In the near future, the global water purifier bottle market is expected to benefit from increased innovation and the introduction of new products by manufacturers.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Caktus, Inc., Ecomo Inc., Hidrate Inc., HydraCoach, Inc., Moikit, Thermos L.L.C., Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

