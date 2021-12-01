Insomnia Market Growth, Recent Opportunities with Top Keyplayers and Forecasts to 2028

Insomnia is a condition in which a person faces difficulty while falling asleep, waking up during sleep and as well as feeling tired on waking. Insomnia is linked with other health problems like asthma, depression, arthritis or pain. The causes of insomnia can be included such as depression, stress, illness and emotional or physical discomfort.

The insomnia market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of insomnia and growing demand for its innovative treatment, emergence of therapeutics with fewer side effects as well as stressful work and working in shifts. Moreover, rise in demand for OTC sleep aids is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Insomnia Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Mallinckrodt

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Merck & Co., Inc)

Galt Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Insomnia Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Insomnia Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Insomnia Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The global insomnia market is segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the market is classified as antidepressants, melatonin antagonist, benzodiazepines, nonbenzodiazepines, orexin and antagonist. On the basis of distribution channel the insomnia market is divided as Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Online Pharmacies.

