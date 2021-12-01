Industrial Fabrics Market 2021| Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, With Regional Forecast To 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Fabric or textile is the product that is made after processing of threads or yarn. Since a long time it has spread its functionalities and started catering to many segments. One such major segment where the fabric industry is becoming prominent in its footprints is the industrial fabric market. The fabric industry has evolved a lot from just serving a textile industry to both textile and non-textile industry. Industry requires conveyer belt, seat cover, carpets, etc. for working smoothly in their day to day activities. industrial fabric offers various useful properties such as stretch ability, flame retardant, strength, softness, liquid repellency, and sterility on account of these properties these fabrics are used in conveyor belts, seat covers, carpets and among other applications.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global industrial fabric market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand in the automotive sector in form of carpets, seat covers etc. Furthermore, the increase in application of fabrics in the filtration industry is expected to be the key driver. However, increased regulations starting from souring of the raw material is restraining the growth of industrial fabric market. Likewise, increase in use of geotextile in the construction industry may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Fabric Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the industrial fabric market with detailed market segmentation by application, fiber, and region. The global industrial fabric market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial fabric market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial fabric market is segmented on the basis of applications and fiber. On the basis of application the global industrial fabric market is segmented into conveyor belts, transmission belts, protective apparel, automotive carpet, flame resistant apparel, others. On the basis of fiber, the industrial fabric market is classified into polyamide, polyester, aramid and composite.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global industrial fabric market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The industrial fabric market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the industrial fabric market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial fabric market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘industrial fabric market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the industrial fabric market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from industrial fabric market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial fabric in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industrial fabric market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the industrial fabric market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.

Contitech Ag

Dowdupont

Fitesa Sa

Forbo International Sa

G.R. Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd

Habasit Ag

Toray Industries Inc.

W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. Kg

