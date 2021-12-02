Global Rheology Modifiers Market To Be Driven By The Growing Population In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Rheology Modifiers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Rheology Modifiers Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, formulation, functionality, application, and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.67 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.05 Billion

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Rheology modifiers are materials that are used to change the flow of matter. Rheology modifiers precisely control the physical and chemical properties of fluid. Rheology modifiers are essential components for paints, inks, and coatings because they regulate the ideal physical and chemical properties.

On the basis of types of the product, the market can be divided into:

Organic

Inorganic

On the basis of formulation of the product, the market can be segmented into:

Water Based

Solvent Based

On the basis of functionality of the product, the market can be categorised as:

Levelling Agent

Depressants

Thinner

Thickener

Thixotropic Agents

Others

On the basis of application, the market can be separated as:

Sealants and Adhesives

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Rheology modifiers can alter the physical properties of fluids. This allows certain fluids to perform better, which is expected to drive market demand from various applications such as construction, coatings, and paints. The development of these applications will also fuel market growth in the coming years as more expertise in these applications is gained. The growing demand from the automotive sector is expected to drive the global rheology modifiers market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema LLC, Clariant AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Elementis PLC, Croda International Plc, SNF (INDIA) Pvt Ltd, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

