Global Parboiled Rice And White Rice To Be Driven By The Rising Demand From Food Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Parboiled Rice and White Rice Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global parboiled rice and white rice market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 503 MMT

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1%

Parboiling rice is a cost-effective approach to improve storage stability while also greatly increasing its nutritional content. People are adopting parboiled rice into their diet to enhance nutritional intake due to the multiple health benefits connected with parboiled rice and higher vitamin and mineral content than white rice. Due to its widespread use in various unique meals such as biryani and fried rice, the white rice market is likely to see significant growth. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific holds a substantial proportion of the market. The increased demand for white and parboiled rice in nations like India, China, and Bangladesh is credited. In India, rice is one of the most significant cereal crops. Meanwhile, increased product demand for domestic consumption drives the market in North America, the Middle East, and Europe.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Parboiled rice is made by soaking, steaming, and drying rice while it is still in its inedible outer husk, that is, before grinding. White rice, on the other hand, is milled rice that has had the husk, bran, and germ removed.

Explore the full report with the table of contents

The market can be divided into the following categories based on category:

Parboiled Rice

White Rice

The leading regional markets for Parboiled Rice and White Rice are:

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latest News on Global Parboiled Rice and White Rice

Market Trends

The market’s expansion has been boosted by consumers’ rising demand for tasty, easy-to-digest foods. Furthermore, in recent years, the world has seen considerable growth in people with diabetes. As a result, the market’s expansion would be aided by the suitability of parboiled rice for diabetics during the forecast period. The market’s expansion has been propelled by increased demand from the food and beverage industries. The business is also being assisted by the increased acceptance and appeal of rice-based alcoholic beverages and wines.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Buhler AG, Vinod Rice Mill Private Limited, and Axios Rice Mill, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

