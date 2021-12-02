Orthodontics Market 2020 Future Demand, Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology By 2028



The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages.

Orthodontic care involves usage of medical devices such as braces for straightening the teeth, correcting problems with bite, closing gaps between teeth and aligning lips and teeth properly.

The Orthodontics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatment, growing numbers of dentists, increasing prevalence of malocclusion, advanced imaging modalities and treatment planning software and surge in dental tourism. Nevertheless, lack of awareness about dental health and unfavorable healthcare reforms in several regions is expected to restrict the growth of market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this study include:

American Orthodontics

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY International, Inc

GC Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc

Midmark Corporation

Patterson Companies, Inc

Septodont

Zimmer Holdings, Inc

3M Company

The state-of-the-art research on Orthodontics market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2018 & 2019 – Historic Years, 2020 – Base Year and 2021- 2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Orthodontics Market Segmentation:

The global Orthodontics market is segmented on the basis of Equipment and Consumables. Based on Equipment the market is segmented into Dental chairs, Dental Lasers, Hand Pieces, Light Cure, Scaling Unit, CAD/CAM Systems, and Dental Radiology Equipment. Based on Consumables the market is segmented into Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures, Brackets, and Archwires.

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

