Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market is expected to reach US$ 3,459.82 Million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By The Insight Partners

Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component and Type,” the market is projected to reach US$ 3,459.82 million by 2028 from US$ 2,538.98 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market with Latest Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026007/

Security screening machines at airports perform passenger or luggage scanning using X-ray (ionizing radiation) or high radiofrequency (RF) radiation (nonionizing radiation). These X-ray full-body scanners provide alternatives to the traditional method of body scanning and extend the detection capabilities of existing technologies. X-ray screening machines are designed to detect weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items hidden underneath clothing. These technologies can also detect explosives carried by passengers in a liquid, aerosol, or gel form.

Governments of various European countries have restricted the use of X-ray body scanners at airports, thus parting ways with the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The US TSA has successfully installed numerous scanners to screen millions of airline passengers for detecting explosives hidden under clothing if any. The emergence of millimeter wave scanners will impact the adoption of X-ray scanners as the radiations emitted by the latter are harmful to human health.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market

Upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the initial months of 2020, lockdowns were enacted in many countries in the world, resulting in a travel ban. This hampered the operation of flights (except cargo aircraft). The shutdown of airports for regular passengers led to deflation in their revenues, thus restraining the airport x-ray security screening market. However, with gradual relaxations in lockdown, domestic flights begun operating in many countries in 2021, slowly adding to the demand for x-ray security screening systems at airports. With these relaxations, business units, companies, and commercial areas are also reopening. North America is one of the most important adopters of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to delays in the expansion projects at Austin-Bergstrom Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport in the US. However, with airports recommenced their operations, the government bodies have started to reinvest huge amounts in such expansion projects.

ASSESSING THE COVID-19 IMPACT? Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00026007

Body Scanners Equipped with Advanced Technologies

Historically, the use of full-body scanning technology was a matter of concern because it displays a detailed picture of the whole body, including skin surface under clothing and prosthetics. However, terahertz body scanners equipped with advanced software have gained prominence with time and are one of the major trends likely to contribute to market growth in the years to come. In terahertz body scanners, software imaging technology helps in masking specific body parts. The officer sitting at the machine cannot see the image; instead, the screen only shows whether the viewer has confirmed that the passenger has cleared up. Conversely, the officer viewing the picture does not see the device scanning the person. The advanced software, in some places, removes the need for a separate officer at a remote location. These units also generate a generic image of a person, with boxes highlighting specific areas of suspicion. If the machine detects no suspicious items, a green screen appears, indicating that the passenger is being cleared.

Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ADANI; Nuctech Company Limited; OSI Systems, Inc.; Leidos; Astrophysics Inc.; VOTI Detection Inc.; Smiths Detection Group Ltd.; and Pexray Oy are among the major companies operating in the airport X-ray security screening system market.

In 2021, London Southend Airport (SEN), UK, installed two of Smiths Detection’s new Hi-Scan 10080 XCT scanners.

In 2021, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), US, awarded a contract to Analogic to supply and install its checkpoint security screening systems at airports across the US; the contract was valued at US$ 198.4 million.

Order a Copy of Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026007/

The report segments the Global Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market as follows:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type

Baggage Screening

People Screening

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]