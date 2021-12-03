Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market with Covid-19 Effect Analysis, Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2021-2025

An exclusive Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The segmentation of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The magnetic resonance imaging market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025.

General Electric

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Siemens AG

4. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

5. Esaote SpA

6. FONAR

7. Hitachi, Ltd.

8. Aspect Imaging

9. NeuSOFT Technologies

10. Time Medical Holding

Magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented by product into field strength, architecture, application, and end user. On the basis of field strength, the market is segmented into low field MRI systems, high-field MRI systems, and ultra-high-field MRI systems. The architecture segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open MRI systems, and closed MRI systems. The application segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into open cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, and neurology, musculoskeletal and other applications. The end user segment of the magnetic resonance imaging market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

The major players operating in the magnetic resonance imaging market include General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Neusoft Corporation and Time Medical Holding. For instance, in April 2017, Philips introduced the latest MR solution neurology-focused MultiBand SENSE. The launch of the product helped in the faster diagnosis of the diseases. And the launch expanded the geographical presence of the company in global magnetic resonance imaging market.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the magnetic resonance imaging market by field strength, architecture, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry. The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

A Latest intelligence report published by The Insight Partners with title “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Outlook to 2025 . A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market:

The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

Chapter Details of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Landscape

Part 04: Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Sizing

Part 05: Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

