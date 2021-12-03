Global Smart Syringes Market Expected to Witness Exponential Growth Over the Forecast Period

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled Smart Syringes Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application, End User, and Geography. The global smart syringes market is expected to reach US$ 14,431.33 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,911.82 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights trend prevalent in the global smart syringes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Smart syringes can be described as medical devices that are engineered with safety mechanisms to restrict the reuse of syringes and regulate unsafe injection practices. They are equipped with features to withdraw needlestick injuries in the person who uses those syringes and prevent transmission of blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and other life-threatening infections. The growth of the global smart syringes market is attributed to the rising incidences of sharp injuries, and technological developments in the field of smart syringes. However, soaring costs of vaccines and low awareness in developing economies are the major factor hindering the market growth.

The key players operating in the field of Smart Syringes worldwide include Retractable Technologies, Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Numedico Technologies Pty Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Parker Hannifin Corp, BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Terumo Corporation, and Baxter among others

Smart Syringes Market – By Product

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Active Safety Syringes

Passive Safety Syringes

Auto-Disable Syringes

Smart Syringes Market – By Application

Vaccination

Drug Delivery

Blood Specimen Collection

Smart Syringes Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Others

Global Smart Syringes Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Smart Syringes Market Landscape

Smart Syringes Market – Key Market Dynamics

Smart Syringes Market – Global Market Analysis

Smart Syringes Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Smart Syringes Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Smart Syringes Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Smart Syringes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Smart Syringes Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

