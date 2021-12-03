Contract Logistics Market Size, Trend, and SWOT Analysis 2021 | Analysis by Top Key Players- Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Ryder System 

The Contract Logistics Market was valued at US$ 203,938.8 Mn million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 298,822.0 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2027. Asia-Pacific dominated the Contract Logistics market in 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global contract logistics market with more than one-third of the market share surpassing Europe with China and Japan being the leading countries in this region.

Major Players: Prominent players in the market are

Deutsche Post AG

2. GEODIS

3. DB Schenker

4. Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6. XPO Logistics, Inc.

7. Ryder System, Inc.

8. CEVA Logistics AG

9. Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

10. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Market Segmentation:

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Contract Logistics Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Contract Logistics and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Distribution

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

Others

By End User

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer

High-Tech

Industrial

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail

Others

End User-Based Market Insights

On the basis of an end user, the global contract logistics market is categorized into aerospace, automotive, consumer, high-tech, industrial, pharma & healthcare, retail, and others. In the era of cut-throat competition, companies offering products, solutions, and services have largely focused on their core competencies. As a result, whatever task is outside of the core competency of the firm, is outsourced. Further, the theory of core competency has resulted in the unprecedented growth of the services industry globally. Contract logistics services have emerged to be one of the fastest growing services in the services industry. Companies from different industry verticals outsource the functions of the supply chain to logistics firms to achieve operational efficiencies, reduce overall cost, and focus on core competencies in manufacturing.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Lane Keep Contract Logistics Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

