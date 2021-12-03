Telehandlers Market 2021 Industry Demand Analysis with Major Players – AB VOLVO, BOBCAT COMPANY, CATERPILLAR INC., KOMATSU LTD., MANITOU BF, TEREX CORPORATION, LIEBHERR

The Telehandlers Market was valued at US$ 6.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.41% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 7.31 Bn by 2027. The telehandlers market has witnessed eminent growth in the last couple of years globally. Factors such as increasing mining, agricultural, and infrastructural projects are driving the demand for construction equipment including telehandlers across the world.

Growing Mining and Construction Business

Infrastructure-driven growth in countries such as China has resulted in high economic growth and increase in the demand for commodities such as iron ore, coal, manganese, cobalt, and copper. The exploration activities for necessary minerals and metals are vital for the overall growth of the mining industry. In addition, growth of infrastructural projects and development of the urban industry are fueling the demand for construction equipment within the construction industry. On the account of rising infrastructural projects globally, the need for equipment integrated with sophisticated technologies is growing to ensure a higher level of productivity.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Telehandlers Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Telehandlers and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

Major Players in the market are:

AB VOLVO BOBCAT COMPANY CATERPILLAR INC. CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. HAULOTTE GROUP JLG INDUSTRIES, INC KOMATSU LTD. MANITOU BF TEREX CORPORATION LIEBHERR-INTERNATIONAL DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Compact Telehandler

High-Lift telehandler

High-Load telehandler

By Propulsion Type

Hybrid

Combustion

Electric

By Equipment Type

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Forestry

Others

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

