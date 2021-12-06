Pen Needles Market Size, Share, Key Trends, Research Analysis, and Future Forecast 2021 – 2025

An exclusive Pen Needles Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The segmentation of the Pen Needles Market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The global pen needles market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Pen needles was valued at USD 1,603.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,280.6 Mn by 2025.

The Leading Pen Needles Market Players Covered in this Report are:

BD

2. Novo Nordisk A/S

3. YPSOMED AG

4. Braun Melsungen AG

5. Owen Mumford, Ltd.

6. HTL-Strefa S.A.

7. Ultimed, Inc.

8. Terumo Corporation

9. Allison Medical, Inc.

10. Artsana S.p.A.

The global pen needles market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, and length and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard pen needles and safety pen needles. On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into insulin therapy, GLP-1 therapy and growth hormone therapy. Based on length, the global pen needles market is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm.

The major players operating in the market of pen needles include BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, YPSOMED AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Owen Mumford, Ltd., HTL-Strefa S.A., Ultimed, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Allison Medical, Inc., and Artsana S.p.A. among others. The global pen needles market is highly competitive and driven by large number of novel product launches and approvals. For instance, in May 2018, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD), one of the leading manufacturers of disposable syringes introduced “Dispovan” insulin pen needle which is the first made-in-India disposable pen needle that is technologically efficient and affordable than that of the currently available products in the market.

The pen needles market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the pen needles till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global pen needles market. The market report for pen needles is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of pen needles, public and private hospitals, academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, privately practicing physicians and surgeons, medical institutes, research centers and other academic hostilities, pharmacies, ambulatory surgical centers and other distribution channels.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Pen Needles Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Pen Needles Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry. The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Pen Needles Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

A Latest intelligence report published by The Insight Partners with title “Pen Needles Market Outlook to 2025 . A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Pen Needles Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Pen Needles Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Elucidating the top pointers from the Pen Needles Market report:

A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Pen Needles Market:

The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

