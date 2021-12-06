Glaucoma Market Segmentation, Leading Trends, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The medical condition where eye’s optic nerve is damaged is termed as glaucoma. The most common glaucoma condition is inherited and often may not show later in life. People with diabetes are at risk of developing this condition. If not treated on time it may lead to visual loss.

The Glaucoma market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of diabetes and newly developed technologies to treat glaucoma. In addition, the growing adoption of laser surgery to treat glaucoma is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Glaucoma Market are

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Allergan

Merck & Co

cular Therapeutix Inc

pSivida Corp

Icon Bioscience Inc

Amorphex Therapeutics LLC.

Ellex

Quantel

Key Questions regarding Current Glaucoma Market Landscape

1. What are the current options for Glaucoma Market?

2. How many companies are developing for the Glaucoma Market?

3. What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Glaucoma market?

4. Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

5. What is the unmet need for current Glaucoma Market?

6. What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Glaucoma?

7. What are the critical designations that have been granted for Glaucoma Market?

The global Glaucoma market is segmented on the basis of disease indication, surgery, drug class, end users. Based on disease indication, the market is segmented as, closed angle glaucoma (CAG), open angle glaucoma (OAG), secondary glaucoma, congenital glaucoma and other. Based on drug class, the market is segmented in to prostaglandin analogs (PGAS), alpha agonist, beta blockers, cholinergic drugs, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and others. Based on surgery the market is segmented into laser iridotomy, laser trabeculoplasty, aqueous shunt surgery and peripheral iridectomy. On the basis of end user, the glaucoma market is categorized as hospitals, clinics, home users.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Glaucoma Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Glaucoma Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Glaucoma Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

