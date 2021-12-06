Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021| Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Cosmetic Ingredients are chemical ingredients used in the formulation of various cosmetic and personal care products. They may either function as active ingredients or inactive ingredients in different cosmetic formulations. The cosmetic ingredients can either be sourced from natural sources or synthesized in laboratories. Some of the frequently used cosmetic ingredients in the cosmetic industry include moisturizers, surfactants, preservatives, pigments, pearl essence, Diatomaceous Earth, squalene, lanolin, carmine, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increased consumer spending on beautification products, growing image consciousness, and a rise in purchasing power has been a major factor behind the growth of the cosmetic industry and its allied cosmetic ingredients industry. The rising demand for anti-aging and skincare cosmetic products from the geriatric population has boosted the demand for cosmetic products and cosmetic ingredients. Moreover, the entry of international cosmetic brands in emerging markets in the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America are also expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the cosmetic ingredient industries. The trend of gifting children cosmetic products on special occasions, including birthday parties, Christmas, and other festivities, is likely to increase consumer spending on children’s cosmetics products and subsequently give an impetus to the cosmetic ingredients industry. Stringent regulation on testing cosmetic products on animals to test the safety and growing public consensus over unethical treatment of animals are likely to restrict the growth of the cosmetic ingredients to some extent. However, the availability of cruelty-free’ cosmetic products is still likely to support the growth of the cosmetic ingredients market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cosmetic ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, functionality, and geography. The global cosmetic ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cosmetic ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global cosmetic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and functionality. On the basis of product type, the cosmetic ingredients market is segmented into, surfactant, emollient, polymer, oleochemical, botanical extracts, rheology modifier, preservative, emulsifier and stabilizer, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, skin care, hair care, makeup, fragrance, oral care, and others. Based on functionality, the global cosmetic ingredients market is segmented into, cleansing agents and foamers, aroma, moisturising, speciality, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cosmetic ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cosmetic ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cosmetic ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cosmetic ingredients market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘cosmetic ingredients market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the cosmetic ingredients market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cosmetic ingredients market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cosmetic ingredients in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cosmetic ingredients market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the cosmetic ingredients market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Ashland Inc

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Lonza Group AG

Sederma Inc

Sumitomo Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

