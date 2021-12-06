Composite Floor Market 2021| Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Composite floors are flooring systems that consist of concrete topping cast on a metal deck. Composite floors are typically employed in high-rise buildings owing to their remarkable acoustic performance. The use of composite floors provides a number of structural and other benefits, including faster construction rate and savings in foundation costs. They are used in a number of applications in including industrial buildings and warehouses, commercial buildings, stadiums, car parks, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

In recent years, composite floor systems with profiled sheet decking have gained popularity in the West in the construction of high-rise office buildings. Composite floors are suitable in applications where concrete floors have to construct in a short time and when a medium level of fire protection is required. The proliferation of IT parks, multi-story buildings and high-rises in developed as well as developing economies have generated substantial demand for light-weight flooring materials. The spurt in construction activities, development of residential as well as commercial, infrastructural projects is anticipated to drive the demand for composite floors in the forecast period. The availability of composite floors in various colors, ease of installation, and ease of cleaning and maintaining composite floors is likely to drive the demand for composite floors in the residential applications. The ability of composite flooring systems to offer stiffer, lighter, and inexpensive flooring solutions is expected to fuel the demand for composite floors systems in the construction and building.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Composite Floor Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the composite floor market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global composite floor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading composite floor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global composite floor market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the composite floor market is segmented into, high pressure laminated flooring, solid wood composite floor, and PVC composite floor. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, residential, commercial, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global composite floor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The composite floor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the composite floor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the composite floor market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘composite floor market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the composite floor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from composite floor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for composite floor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the composite floor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the composite floor market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Alsafloor SA

Balterio Laminate Flooring

Beaulieu International Group

CLASSEN Group

Faus Group

Formica Group

Kronoflooring GmbH

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc

Tarkett USA Inc

