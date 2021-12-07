Game Camera Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to reach US$ 130.34 Million from 2020 to 2027 | The Insight Partners

Game Camera Market: Key Insights

The game camera market was valued at US$ 89.41 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 130.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2020–2027.

Rising spending on wildlife research and monitoring, and increasing focus on developing game cameras with advanced technologies are driving the growth of the game camera market. Mounting recreational and animal monitoring activities. In addition, surging security issues in residential and commercial sectors across the globe would compel market growth in the near future. Despite having a growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to hinder the global economy, business activities, and company revenues in the game camera market worldwide. The business lockdowns travel bans, event cancellations, and supply chain disruptions in various countries are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market until mid-2021.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Game Camera Market with Latest Research at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019372/

Rising Popularity of Hunting in North America Fuels Market Growth

In North America, hunting is the most popular practice. The region comprises a few of the finest game animals—the animals that can be hunted for their meat or sport. In the region, hunting opportunities are huge and they vary from whitetail hunting in Eastern hardwood forests to elk hunting in high alpine meadows to mule deer in the Sonoran Desert to muskox Canadian Arctic. The growing popularity of wildlife management in North America can be attributed to the “North American Model of Wildlife Conservation,” which depends on money produced by hunters. Several hunters have added the game camera to their equipment due to rising innovations. As most hunters are busy scouting, the game camera helps determine the game activity. This factor is surging the demand for game cameras worldwide. Game cameras are built for hunters, primarily in North America, which are engaged in deer and other games that roam their hunting grounds. Hunters place cameras near feeders and bait stations since it attracts and surges the time an animal stays in front of the camera. In the US, deer hunting is a huge business, and hunters always look for effective ways to manage deer herds. The major benefit of using game cameras is the opportunity to inspect photos of deer or any other animal from various angles.

Rising product development strategies by various companies to design game cameras for hunting are propelling the market growth worldwide. For instance, in January 2020, Boly media communications launched three types of new 4G game cameras—BG668 (North America version), BG584, and BG310-M—at the CES2020 event. Moreover, cloud service is applied to the 4G game cameras. Thus, the advanced game cameras designed for hunting are fueling the market growth.

ASSESSING THE COVID-19 IMPACT? Get the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on this Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00019372

Game Camera Market: Application Type

The game camera market, based on application, is segmented into entertainment, hunting, research, and others. The increasing investments by the above-mentioned segments in improving the picture quality and other parameters of the game cameras is increasing the adoption of the trail/game cameras. The hunting segment dominates the game camera market throughout the timeline.

Game Camera Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Boly Media Communications Co. Ltd, Browning Trail Cameras, Cuddeback, Denver Electronics A/S, Minox GmbH, Reconyx LLP, Spypoint, Stealth Cam (GSM Outdoor), Vista Outdoor Operations LLC, Wildgame Innovations are among the major companies in the Game Camera market.

Players operating in the game camera market are mainly focusing on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2020, Boly Media Communications Co. Ltd. announced the launch of three new trail cameras: BG668 (North America version), BG584, and BG310-M. Cloud service is frequently used by most users as it is convenient and cost-effective. It is almost free compared to the use of a SIM card for viewing photos and videos.

Order a Copy of Game Camera Market Size, Share, Strategic Insights, and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019372/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]