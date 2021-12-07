Latin America Bakery Products Market To Be Driven By Increasing Preference For Ethnic Foods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Bakery Products Market Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America bakery products market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-bakery-products-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 7.8 billion (Brazil Retail Confectionary Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.5% (Brazil Retail Confectionary Market)

Due to the factors like the growing preference for ethnic foods, variations in the flavour, texture, and taste of bakery products, health consciousness, and demand for breakfast grains and cereals, sales of bakery products are expected to increase in the coming years. Furthermore, rising demand for bakery items, such as pastries, fruit pies, donuts, and croissants, is expected to fuel sales for bakery products in the region. Therefore, retailers are catering to this demand by introducing organic baked goods, healthier breakfast goods, and ‘free-from’ products to retain consumer loyalty, consequently boosting the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Baking, regarded as the oldest cooking method, is used to manufacture items such as bread, cakes, pastries, pies, cookies, and donuts for daily use. Bakery products are prepared using different ingredients, such as rice, water, and leavening agents depending on the grain, among others.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-bakery-products-market

By product type, the market is divided into:

• Biscuits

• Bread and Rolls

• Cakes and Pastries

• Rusks

• Others

Biscuits are further divided on the basis of type into cookies, cream biscuits, glucose biscuits, marie biscuits, milk biscuits, non-salt cracker biscuits, and salt cracker biscuits, among others. Bread and rolls, cake and pastries, and rusks are all sub-divided, on the basis of type, into artisanal bakeries, in-store bakeries, and packaged.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Independent Retailers

• Special Stores

• Online

• Others

The regional markets for the product include:

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

Market Trends

The Latin America bakery product market is expected to grow due to the rising developments in the industry. The global coronavirus pandemic hindered the market growth in the initial period of 2020; however, due to government measures ensuring the continued availability of adequate, safe and nutritious food during the period by ensuring the regular functioning of the local, regional and national wholesale markets and by providing small and medium-sized agro-industrial farmers with technical and financial assistance, the market started recovering by the end of 2020. Such policies are further expected to improve food products, which would contribute to an expanding market in Latin America for bakery products. On the basis of delivery networks, the online retailing segment achieves dominance as it ensures timely and reliable availability of fresh and hygienic food staples during lockdown by compliance with the social distancing guidelines of the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Grupo Bimbo, Empresas Carozzi SA, Barry Callebaut AG, and Arcor Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Tattoo Removal Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tattoo-removal-market

Global Tall Oil Rosin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tall-oil-rosin-market

Global System Integration Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/system-integration-market

Global Solar Tracker Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-tracker-market

Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulphate [SLES] Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-market

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/photonic-integrated-circuits-market

Global Photobiostimulation Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/photobiostimulation-devices-market

Global Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phosphoinositide-3-kinase-inhibitors-market

Global Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phosphodiesterase-inhibitors-market

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phenylketonuria-treatment-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com