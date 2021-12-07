Australia And New Zealand Cheese Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Sales Of Premium Priced Cheese And Rise In Fast Food Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Australia and New Zealand Cheese Market Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Australia and New Zealand cheese market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, products, end uses, and distribution channels. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

● Historical Market Size (2020): 739 Thousand Tons

● Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.06% (Australia Cheese Market)

The sales of premium-priced milk products in Australia are growing, thus, pushing value growth in the domestic cheese industry. There has been a significant growth in production and consumption of speciality and artisan cheeses in Australia due to an increase in the number of farmers’ markets across the region. This has allowed small cheesemakers to sell and market their products directly to consumers in their local region instead of relying on key city distributors, thus, creating new growth opportunities in the market. This has further boosted the cheese industry growth. With the growing disposable income of customers, combined with rising awareness about nutrition, the market for cheese continues to rise, which, in turn, is expected to lead to the growth of the Australia and New Zealand cheese industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cheese is a dairy product produced by the coagulation of casein with milk protein, typically obtained from cow, goat, or buffalo milk. It is available in a wide variety of flavours and textures and is known for its shelf-life and portability. In addition, it is high in calcium, phosphate, zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin B12 nutrients.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

• Natural Cheese

• Processed Cheese

By product, the industry is divided into:

• Cheddar

• Mozzarella

• Swiss Cheese

• Blue Cheese

• Muenster Cheese

• Cottage Cheese

• Others

On the basis of end use, the industry is bifurcated into:

• Retail

• Institutional

The industry is categorised based on distribution channel into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Retailers

• Online

• Others

Market Trends

With the rising investment in research and development activities and the rapid progress in technologies, the cheese unit production process is being simpler, which is greatly benefiting the growth of the industry. The growing demand for cheese based products in the Asia Pacific region is projected to generate new prospects for the growth of the sector over the forecast period. With an increase in the marketing initiatives taken by a number of players through various advertising mediums, such as newspaper, television, and others, the product awareness amongst the population in a number of new markets is augmenting. Further, as supermarkets form a primary sales channel for Australian dairy products, the shift in consumer behaviour is also expected to impact the demand for cheese in the region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bega Cheese Limited, Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Lion Pty Ltd., Lactalis Australia Ltd., Kraft Foods Limited, and Arla Foods Mayer Australia Pty Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

