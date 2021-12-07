Global Undecylenic Acid Market Is To Be Driven By The Pharmaceutical Industry Coupled With Growing Consumer Awareness And Health Consciousness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Undecylenic Acid Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Undecylenic Acid Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

Globally, growth in the undecylenic acid market will be driven by the reach of undecylenic acid’s use in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries, as well as rising customer awareness and health consciousness. Increased disposable income, as well as an increase in the affluent middle-class population, are expected to boost undecylenic acid demand. Furthermore, the FDA’s approval of undecylenic acid for medicinal use is likely to fuel the undecylenic acid demand in the immediate future.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Undecylenic acid (C4H20O2) is a chemical compound with the formula C4H20O2. It’s a form of unsaturated fatty acid that’s associated to antifungal drugs. It is used to cure fungal diseases of the skin. Undecylene acid is also used in cosmetics as a preservative. It’s made from the pyrolysis of ricinoleic acid, which is derived from castor oil. Ricinoleic acid methyl ester is hydrolyzed at around 500-600 °C in the presence of steam to produce undecylenic acid.

Explore the full report with the table of contents

By type, the market is divided into:

Synthetic

Natural

Others

Based on form, the industry can be segmented into:

Liquid

Solution

Cream

Powder

Spray

Ointment

Others

The market is divided based on application into:

Fragrance Ingredient

Antifungal Agent

Cosmetic Biocide

Preservative

Surfactant

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Increasing availability and use of alternatives for anti-fungal applications are projected to influence the undecylenic acid industry. Undecylenic acid substitutes include unsaturated fatty acids, monocarboxylic acid, aliphatic acyclic compounds, hydrocarbon derivatives, and organo-oxygen compounds. Undecylenic acid and its calcium and zinc salts are active additives in a variety of antibiotic preparations for antifungal effects of fungal skin infections like ringworm and athlete’s foot.

Moreover, the market is expected to rise in response to rising perfume demand around the world. Undecylenic acid and its salts are used as fragrance modifiers in floral banquets and perfumery products. Furthermore, the Nylon-11 market is projected to expand at a modest pace over the forecast period, increasing demand for undecylenic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hokoku co., ltd., Acme Synthetic Chemicals, Arkema Group and others. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

