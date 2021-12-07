Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market To Be Driven By Growing Industrialization In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market, assessing the market based on its segments like oxygen (O2) analyzer, ammonia (NH3) analyzer, COx analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, Hx analyzer, CxHx analyzer and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 408 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Tunable diode laser analyzers are useful in a number of sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical, landfill sites, chemical plants, steel and aluminium, fire safety, agriculture, and many others. In these industries, gas detection is used for protection, environmental, or process control purposes. Both of these industries’ products are used in a variety of other industries, such as construction, automobile, aerospace, oil, and many others, the demand for their products and necessitating the installation of more plants and the need for more gas analyzers. Boilers, gas turbines, natural gas fields, fertiliser production, and all other industrial processes produce gas that must be monitored and regulated. As a result, an increase in overall industrialization would result in a high demand for gas analyzers. Aside from that, gas detection and monitoring from combustion has become increasingly relevant for environmental protection, driving demand for such systems.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Tunable diode laser analyzers are based on the absorption spectroscopy theorem, which states that different gases absorb different colours. Tunable diode laser analyzers emit infrared light, which is transmitted along an optical path through the gas being analysed. It then passes through a detector, which shows the gas’s concentration.

The market, based on methodology, can be divided into:

In-Situ

Extractive

Based on gas analyzer, the industry is divided into:

Oxygen (O2) Analyzer

Ammonia (NH3) Analyzer

Cox Analyzer

Moisture (H2O) Analyzer

Hx Analyzer

CxHx Analyzer

Others

It finds wide applications in the following:

Velocity Measurement

Incineration

Emission Monitoring

Mass Flow Monitoring

Others

It finds wide end-uses in various industries like:

Oil and Gas

Metals and Mining

Fertilizers

Cement

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Pulp and Paper

Semiconductors

Others

The regional markets can be classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Environmental protection is driving up demand for tunable diode laser analyzers. Gas analyzers are an essential component of all hazardous industrial and non-industrial processes. Landfills emit greenhouse gases such as ammonia, methane, and carbon dioxide, and methane can be explosive if not managed. Product loss due to undetected leakage decreases profitability dramatically. It may cause explosions in more serious leaks, resulting in the loss of life and property. In addition to these, gas analyzers are used in a number of other applications, suggesting a lucrative market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Neo Monitors AS, Servomex Group Limited, Mettler Toledo, ABB Ltd., Analytical Technology and Control Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Boreal Laser Inc.. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

