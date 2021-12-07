Global Zinc Carbonate Market To Be Driven By Cosmetic Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Zinc Carbonate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global zinc carbonate market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.0%

The cosmetic industry is the primary driver of the zinc carbonate market. Individuals’ rising standards of living, rising wages, purchasing power parity, and the growing value of grooming are just a few of the factors propelling the cosmetic industry forward. These factors are all contributing to a significant increase in the global zinc carbonate demand. The use of chemical fertilisers to increase land productivity is driving up global demand for zinc carbonate.

Chemical fertilisers are widely used in the Asia Pacific region due to their low cost and easy availability. Due to a lack of knowledge about the advantages of organic fertilisers, farmers in these areas prefer chemical fertilisers over organic fertilisers. As a result, the market for chemical fertilisers in this area is increasing. The product is also used as a transparency activator in natural rubber. These are some of the primary drivers of zinc carbonate market demand. In comparison to other chemical methods, zinc carbonate is used in clear rubber mixtures. Zinc carbonate is used in rubber compounds as a curing agent and as an accelerator activator for translucent, shiny, and brightly pigmented rubber. Within the forecasted timeframe, growth in rubber-related industries is expected to propel the demand even higher.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Zinc carbonate (ZnCO3) is an odourless compound that is soluble in diluted acids but insoluble in alcohol and ammonia. It is also known as zinc mono-carbonate, zinc spar, or natural smithsonite. (All segments mention the leading or significant (growth-driving) segments).

Based on the application, the zinc carbonate market is divided into:

Pharmaceuticals

Fertilizer

Petroleum

Cosmetics

Feed Additive

Chemical

Others

The regional markets for zinc carbonate market can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Due to strong demand for cosmetics and rubber, Asia Pacific is one of the leading regions in the global zinc carbonate industry, especially in the densely populated developing countries of China and India. This expansion is often attributed to the general improvement in people’s fortunes in the markets, which has increased demand for automobile and cosmetics products. As a result, major manufacturers are establishing or expanding manufacturing facilities in these developing countries in order to capitalise on domestic demand. Other areas, such as Africa, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, are experiencing strong economic and industrial growth and are expected to play a significant role in the global economy.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are L Bruggemann Gb & Co. KG, The Norkem Group, Shepherd Chemical Company, Seido Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

