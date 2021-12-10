Global Dried Fruits Market To Be Driven By The Surging Health Consciousness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dried Fruits Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global dried fruits market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, products, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Dried Fruits Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9,972 million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.9%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13,057 million

The market for dried fruits is being aided by the rising demand for nutritional and healthy food products owing to the prevalence of various health-related issues such as hypertension and diabetes. As the consumption of dried fruits reduces the risk of various chronic diseases, their demand is rapidly increasing which is propelling the market growth. The surging health consciousness and rising awareness regarding the benefits of dried foods are further augmenting the industry growth. In addition, the rising popularity of nutritious breakfast and cereals containing various dried fruits is fueling the market growth. The increasing research and development for the use of dried fruits in various applications to improve its nutritional content is accelerating the industry growth.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dried-fruits-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dried fruits are fruits in which the water content is removed to make it more nutritious. They can be preserved longer than fresh fruits and are usually consumed as snacks. They are highly nutritious, containing a plethora of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. Moreover, the consumption of dried fruits can reduce the risk of various diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions.

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its type into:

• Organic

• Conventional

The major products of dried fruits are:

• Raisins

• Apricots

• Dates

• Berries

• Figs

• Others

Based on applications, the market is segmented into:

• Dairy and Desserts

• Cereals

• Snacks and Bars

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Others

The distribution channels of the industry is divided into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

The regional markets of dried fruits are:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dried-fruits-market

Market Trends

The dried fruits industry is being driven by the increasing use of dried fruits in the snack, dairy, and bakery products to enhance the nutritional component and taste of a product. Moreover, innovations in packaging by the leading companies are further augmenting the market growth. The introduction of sustainable and innovative packaging to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers is expected to fuel the market growth. The trend of low-sugar snacking and snacking-on-the-go which can be consumed at any place is anticipated to bolster the growth of the dried fruits industry. Moreover, the adoption of the latest technological and scientific advancements to develop disease-resistant and high-yield dried fruits is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Berrifine A/S, and Sunsweet Growers Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Industry Reports:

Global Ginger Processing Market to be driven at a CAGR of 6.4% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ginger Processing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ginger processing market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, end use, distribution channel, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ginger-processing-market

Global Gelatine Market to be Driven by the Growing Disposable Income in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Gelatine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global gelatine market, assessing the market based on its segments like raw materials, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gelatin-market

The United States Crayfish Market to be Driven by Rising Demand for Different Forms of Crayfish in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States Crayfish Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States crayfish market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, major production regions, and consumption regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-crayfish-market

Global Black Seed Oil Market to be Driven by Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients in Different Industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Black Seed Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global black seed oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, distribution channel, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/black-seed-oil-market

Global Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Processed Food in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market, assessing the market based on its segments like dairy, bakery, confectionery, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/anhydrous-milk-fat-butter-oil-market

Germany Dairy Market to be Driven by the Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Germany Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Germany dairy market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/germany-dairy-market-report

South Asia Olive Oil Market to be driven by demand from end user industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘South Asia Olive Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the South Asia olive oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channels, applications and regions like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/south-asia-olive-oil-market

Global Sports Supplement Market is being aided by the rising demand for fitness and sports drinks in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sports Supplement Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sports supplement market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, type, distribution channels and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sports-supplements-market

Malaysia Cordial Drink Market to be driven by rising demand for non-alcoholic and non-carbonated beverages to aid the growth of the cordial drink industry in Malaysia in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Malaysia Cordial Drink Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Malaysia Cordial Drink Market, assessing the market based on its segments like flavour, nature, types, packaging, and distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/malaysia-cordial-drink-market

Oman Dairy Market to be Driven by Changing Dietary Habits in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Oman Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Oman dairy market, assessing the market based on its products. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oman-dairy-market

Global Mulberry Leaf Extract Market to be driven at a CAGR of 13% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Mulberry Leaf Extract Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global mulberry leaf extract market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, form, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mulberry-leaf-extract-market

Global 3D Food Printing Market to be Driven by Developments in the Commercial Food Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 3D Food Printing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 3D food printing market, assessing the market based on its segments like food products, ingredients, technology, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-food-printing-market

Global Food Enzymes Market to be Driven by the changing consumer lifestyle and inflating disposable income in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Food Enzymes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global food enzymes market, assessing the market based on its segments like Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-enzymes-market

Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market to be Driven by Packaged Food Products in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Freeze-Dried Fruit Powder market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/freeze-dried-fruit-powder-market

Global Algae Oil Market to be Driven by Growing Demand for Dietary Supplements and Biofuels in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Algae Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global algae oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade types, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/algae-oil-market

About the Report by Expert Market Research:

Expert Market Research is a global business intelligence firm based in Wyoming, incorporates a detailed analysis of the global and regional markets, along with providing insights into policies, regulations, and technological advancements influencing the market growth. The report can be further customized according to your specific needs. You can further explore our other reports at expertmarketresearch.com, covering over 100 industries across segments like Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging, and Agriculture.

Our reports provide latest and actionable insights into the market to help our clients remain ahead of the curve. You can also gain detailed intelligence on procurement solutions and analytics and supply chain, along with daily price tracking and category insights, through the infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking by our platform, procurementresource.com.

To attain up-to-date and expansive market insights from Latin America and Spain, you can also refer to the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com). Informes de Expertos provides market research and consultancy services across all Spanish speaking countries, providing actionable market insights through their customized and syndicated reports. The reports track the latest market trends, economic and socio-political developments, price trends, trade data, and other factors that might influence the market, covering industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Charlotte Jones, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/expert-market-research

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expertmarketresearch

Twitter: https://twitter.com/expertmresearch

Blogspot: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Expertmarketresearch

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.