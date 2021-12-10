Global Water Clarifiers Market To Be Driven By The Depletion Of Fresh Water Resources And The Favourable Government Policies In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Water Clarifiers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global water clarifiers market, assessing the market based on its segments like designs, chemical types, materials, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.38 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 9.41 billion

The global water clarifiers market is being driven by the growing waste generation owing to the high pace of urbanisation worldwide. Moreover, to fulfill the growing water and energy demands, governments have poured cash into wastewater treatment facilities while energy producers are focusing on sustainable energy production. And to achieve larger production of energy, new power plants are being established, which need wastewater treatment facilities to function properly. As a result, the water clarifiers market is witnessing a significant growth in demand. Over the forecast period, the rising strain on current water resources owing to over population is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Water clarifiers, generally used to remove suspended solids from liquids, are coagulating agents of mild nature . They cause impurities and dust particles to form lumps which can be filtered out easily. Water clarifiers play a pivotal role in improving water visibility while also giving it a bit of sparkle. Water clarifiers can effectively remove oil, fine particles, algae, and sediments from water, making it drinkable in the process.

Based on design, the industry can be divided into:

Rectangular

Circular

Others

The industry can be segmented on the basis of chemical type into:

Coagulants Organic Inorganic

Flocculants

pH Stabilisers

Based on material, the market can be segmented into:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Fibre-Reinforced

Others

The market on the basis of application can be divided into:

Municipal

Metals and Mining

Pulp and Paper

Food Processing

Power Generation

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The increasing government efforts to promote the judicial use of water resources, coupled with the stringent regulatory policies for wastewater treatment, are expected to aid the market growth. Some of the recent developments in the industry have shown promising signs to be key drivers for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies took up the project of upgradation of the Bellefonte Borough Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant. The work involved the setting up of new clarifiers in the plant, which raised the plant’s maximum treatment capacity to 3.2 million gallons per day. In a similar case, CBCL Ltd. upgraded the Charlottetown Wastewater Treatment Plant by replacing the old water clarifiers with new ones. Thus, the increasing expenditure by municipal authorities to increase capabilities of existing wastewater treatment plants are expected to significantly contribute to the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Aries Chemical Inc., Ecolab Inc., Murugappa Organo Water Solutions Private Limited, and Parkson Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

