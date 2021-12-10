Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report To Be Driven By Rising Number Of Smartphone Users In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 ’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market , assessing the market based on its segments like component, deployment, application, end-users, and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020):USD 5.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026):25%

Forecast Market Size (2026):USD 21.0 Billion

The market is majorly driving by an increase in mobile users and the increased rollout of smart cities, which will result in an increase in public wi-fi hotspots, will propel the industry forward. The increasing use of smart devices, the need for customer awareness, and the refinement of marketing strategies to maximise profits are the main drivers of the wi-fi analytics industry. However, the global lack of consistent regulatory enforcement is expected to stymie the growth of the wi-fi analytics industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Wi-fi analytics is the use of wi-fi network data on devices such as smartphones and laptop computers. It contains comprehensive data on user behavior in the wi-fi network’s coverage area as well as wi-fi network operation.

Based on component, the wi-fi analytics market is divided into:

Solutions

Services

On the basis of deployment, the industry is segmented into:

Cloud

On-Premises

Based on application, the industry is divided into:

Marketing and Advertising

Customer Engagement and Experience Management

Customer Behaviour and Security Management

On the basis of end-users, the industry is segregated into:

Transport

Retail

Sports and Entertainment

Hospitality

Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

During the forecast period, cloud deployment is projected to expand at a faster pace. Cloud-based wi-fi analytical systems have several benefits for small and medium-sized businesses, including fast deployment, lower installation and running costs, lower maintenance costs, 24X7 data accessibility, scalability, security, and ease of use. On-demand solutions are normally available via the internet and can be accessed from anywhere and at any time. These solutions are usually subscription-based and easily adaptable.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Skyfii Ltd., Cloud4Wi Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Purple wi-fi Ltd, Hughes Network Systems LLC., Aruba Networks, Inc., Yelp Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

