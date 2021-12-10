The Global Passenger Security Market Report Is To Be Driven By The Rising Passenger Traffic In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, Global Passenger Security Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Passenger Security Market, assessing the market based on its segments like equipment type, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 31.5 billion

Globally, growth in the global passenger security market will be driven by improved technology, cybersecurity solutions and the rising passenger traffic. The Asia Pacific region’s market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of passengers. Changing demographics and rising disposable income in the region are boosting demand for air travel, leading in a rise in new airport constructions and expansions, necessitating the installation of new passenger security systems throughout the region.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Passenger security refers to the tactics and mechanisms in place to protect passengers from wrongdoing, unintended, noxious interruption, and threats to voyagers, teams, planes, ships, and other modes/stations of transportation. Furthermore, passenger security equipment is utilized to safeguard passengers from crimes, accidents, and other risks.

On the basis of equipment type, the market is divided into:

Baggage Inspection System

Explosive Detection System

Video Surveillance System

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems

Fire Safety and Detection System

People Screening Systems

Others

Based on the end-use, the market can be segmented into:

Airports

Train Stations

Bus Stations

Seaports

Others

The regional markets for global passenger security market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising technology developments for scanners and baggage control systems, the increasing need for growing airports and seaports, and recent technical improvements in passenger safety are some of the primary forces fueling the passenger security market expansion. In the next years, the increased threat of cybersecurity might stymie the expansion of the passenger security sector.

Whereas during the COVID-19 outbreak, governments had made it a priority to reduce the risk of infection during passenger travel by enacting policies such as preserving physical space between passengers, creating low-contact passenger touchpoints, and minimizing face-to-face interaction as much as feasible. Furthermore, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation security administrations in developed and developing nations are implementing continuous security operations in order to give information and resources to passengers traveling during this period. As a result, the passenger security industry is likely to increase at a faster rate.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Adani Systems Inc., Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd., Autoclear, LLC., Axis Communications AB., Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, C.E.I.A. SPA, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), L3 Security & Detection Systems, Navtech Radar, Sensurity Ltd. and others. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

