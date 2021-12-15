Latin America Oat Milk Market to Grow Significantly During 2022-2027, Driven by Rising Lactose-Intolerant Population and Increasing Adoption of Vegan Diets by Consumers

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de la Leche de Avena, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por origen, sabor, forma de envase, canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Oat Milk Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on origin, flavour, packaging form, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-la-leche-de-avena/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2021)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): X%

The oat milk market is expanding significantly due to the changing consumption patterns of consumers, which include a diet free of animal-based products. Other factors such as rising health consciousness, increasing inclination towards vegan and plant-based diets, and the prevalence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies further drive the growth of the target industry. Moreover, the rising disposable incomes and consumers’ willingness to pay more for health-promoting beverages also aid the industry. During the forecast period, it is expected that the continuous innovations and the introduction of oatmeal beverages in a variety of flavours will boost market sales.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-la-leche-de-avena

Industry Definition and Major Segments

By origin, the market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

By flavour, the industry is segregated into:

Plain

Flavored

By packaging form, the report has divided the market into:

Carton

Bottle

According to the distribution channel, the industry is classified into:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

With the growing popularity of plant-based milk, oat milk is gaining huge momentum in Latin America. Moreover, the growing incidence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies coupled with rising health awareness and a shift toward plant-based alternatives for a healthier lifestyle, also support the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the growing applications of the product in the food and beverage industry, and the introduction of oat drinks in a variety of flavours will drive-up demand for oat milk in the coming years.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

Califia Farms, LLC

Oatly AB

Danone SA

Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Also Check – https://informesdeexpertos.blogspot.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Chris Smiths, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano de Proteína de Arroz – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-proteina-de-arroz

Mercado Latinoamericano de Almidón de Trigo – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-almidon-de-trigo

Mercado Español de Tequila – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-espanol-de-tequila

Mercado Latinoamericano del Helado – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-del-helado

Mercado Colombiano de Aceite de Palma – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-colombiano-de-aceite-de-palma

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.