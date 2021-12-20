Global Coated Glass Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Solar Panels In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Coated Glass Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global coated glass market, assessing the market based on its segments like function, product, application, production process, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coated-glass-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 16.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.5%

The growing global emphasis on improving building energy efficiency is expected to be a major factor driving coated glass market growth. Since coated glass is widely used in various applications such as facades, windows, and partitions, the building and construction industry is critical to the coated glass market. Windows made of coated glass allow maximum visible light transmission while reflecting the sun’s infrared energy, lowering the building’s heating and cooling costs. Rising significance across the globe regarding the utilisation of solar panels as an alternative source of energy is likely to benefit the coated glass market growth in the long term. The coated glass reflects unwanted UV and IR radiation, making them desirable for automotive applications where reduction in heat loads is critical, thus propelling the demand for coated glass from the automotive industry. Due to the rapid adoption of coated glass in various end-use applications, the coated glass market is rapidly expanding.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Coated glass is defined as glass that has an outer layer, film, or coating of a mineral, particularly China clay, to provide a very smooth surface to the glass. Glass coatings are applied to control the exposure of the glass surface to vapours, which bind to the glass and form a permanent coating. Coatings also improve reflection, transmission, and absorption properties, and scratch and corrosive resistance. Coating is an essential component of glass production.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coated-glass-market

The market can be divided based on its function as:

Safety and Security

Solar Control

Optics and Lightening

Fire Rated

By product, the market can be divided into:

Low E-Glass

Heat Reflective

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its application into:

On the basis of its production process, the market can be divided into:

Hard Coat

Soft Coat

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increasing awareness of energy efficiency, global warming, rising green building construction, and technological advancements in coated glass are the key factors expected to drive segment growth in the coming years. Factors such as rapid urbanisation, demand for affordable housing, rise in population, and development of the services sector such as IT and ITES, fuel the coated glass market. Moreover, an increase in demand for decorative glass with digital prints and the adoption of green building techniques and energy-efficient technologies are driving the market. Demand from the seals and protective coatings market, owing to its sealing and scratch resistance properties, is one of the major drivers of the coated glass market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., GUARDIAN GLASS LLC., and Saint-Gobain S.A., SGO (EPA), among others.

The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Nanomedicine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/nanomedicine-market

Global Metamaterial Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/metamaterial-market

Global Mixed Reality Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mixed-reality-market

Global 3D CAD Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-cad-software-market

Global Portable Stages Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-stages-market

Global Virtual Reality Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/virtual-reality-market

Global Battery Electrolyte Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/battery-electrolyte-market

Global Thermoform Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/thermoform-packaging-market

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cancer-immunotherapy-market

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.