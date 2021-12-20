Global Conductive Inks Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Consumer Electronics In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Conductive Inks Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global conductive inks market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.4 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%
The main factor for the growth of the industry is the increasing demand for effective and compact consumer electronics. Rising demand for miniaturised and efficient electronic devices is fuelling the market growth. Smart devices, printed batteries, touch screens, and printed sensors are few of the major application areas for conductive inks, which is contributing to the market’s overall growth. Recent advancements in printed electronics sector have allowed conductive inks to find applications in electronic and medical devices, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. High carbon dioxide emission issues have threatened public organisations, resulting in their shift towards low carbon options. This, in turn, has enhanced investment possibilities for solar photovoltaic devices, which over the forecast period is expected to increase the demand for conductive inks.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Conductive inks are produced either by incorporating different types of metals such as silver and copper or by using carbon particles. Carbon particles are preferred in many applications as they offer adequate technical properties at a low cost. Some of the conductive inks contain polymeric conduction compounds. These inks, when compared with traditional standards such as etching copper and copperplate substrates, provide an economical means to set up modern conductive traces.
Based on products, the industry is divided into:
- Conductive Silver Ink
- Conductive Copper Ink
- Conductive Polymers
- Conductive Nanotube Ink
- Dielectric Ink
- Carbon/Graphene Ink
- Other
The industry can broadly be categorised on the basis of its application into:
- Photovoltaic
- Membrane Switches
- Displays
- Automotive
- Smart Packaging
- Biosensors
- Printed Circuit Boards
- Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Innovation in areas such as rear windows and windshields with conductive ink traces is expected to drive market growth for the automotive applications, which will benefit the market demand. The popularity of smart packaging, also known as active or intelligent packaging, has grown in the pharmaceutical and food product industries, which is expected to drive the growth of the conductive ink market in the FMCG sector. Macroeconomic factors such as the expanding middle class, rising disposable incomes, education, changing demographics, and rapid urbanisation are driving the conductive ink market in the region. The growing use of conductive inks in OLEDs, smart packaging, flexible displays, thin-film transistors, and smart textiles is projected to surge the demand for conductive inks over the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are DuPont and Dow, Applied Nanotech Holdings Inc., Vorbeck Materials Corp., Sun Chemical Corporation, Conductive Compounds Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Creative Materials Inc., Poly-Ink, Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, and Pchem Associates Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
