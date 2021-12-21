Global Data Centre Network Infrastructure Market To Be Driven By Rise In The Data Centre Networking AI/ML Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Data Centre Network Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Data Centre Network Infrastructure market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, product type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-center-network-infrastructure-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13%

The rise of data centre networking AI/ML applications will be a key data centre network infrastructure industry trend, propelling the market size of data centre network infrastructure to new heights. The market for data centre network infrastructure will rise as demand for high-bandwidth switches grows among hyper-scale and colocation service providers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The basic physical and hardware-based assets and components that make up a data centre, including all IT network software, devices, and technologies, are referred to as data centre infrastructure. Components such as storage arrays, servers, and networking devices make up the data center’s network infrastructure.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-center-network-infrastructure-market

The industry can be broadly categorised based on technology into:

• Ethernet Switches

• Data Centre Interconnect

• Routers

• Others

The industry can be divided based on the product type as:

• Cooling

• Power

• IT Racks and Enclosures

• LV/MV Distribution

• Networking Equipment

• DCIM

The industry can be segmented according to its application sectors as:

• BFSI

• Colocation

• Energy

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Others

The global regions for data center network infrastructure market include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Companies are rapidly using AI technologies in data centre networking. End-users would be able to automate repetitive tasks and eliminate errors caused by human intervention if AI was implemented across various data centre components. By resolving network bottlenecks, addressing network utilisation issues, and offering sufficient cloud data centre bandwidth allocation, AI also helps to improve the overall performance of the data centre network. In the forecast period, the usage of AI in network infrastructure monitoring tools and network equipment, such as routers and switches, is predicted to rise even further, assisting the data centre network infrastructure industry’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET), Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Chronic Renal Failure Therapeutic Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chronic-renal-failure-therapeutic-market

China Physical Vapour Deposition Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/china-physical-vapor-deposition-market

China Haemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/china-hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-market

China Antiscalants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/china-antiscalants-market

Global Charcoal Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/charcoal-market

Global Cereal Bars Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cereal-bars-market

Global Almond Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/almond-ingredients-market-report

Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/all-terrain-vehicle-market

Global Alopecia Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alopecia-market

Global Almond Flour Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/almond-flour-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.