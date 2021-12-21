Global Cyclamate Market To Be Driven By The Rising Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cyclamate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global cyclamate market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Increased demand for food and beverages is likely to propel the growth of the global cyclamate market in the forecast period. The growing awareness among the fitness conscious consumers and the growing popularity of energy drinks gives the cyclamate market tremendous growth prospects. In addition, in terms of drug growth, the pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a paradigm shift. The growth rate is expected to increase during the forecast period as cyclamate is used on a wide scale in drug manufacturing.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cyclamate is an artificial sweetener with low calories that is considered about 30 times sweeter than sugar. It is used in a variety of products, including chocolates, candies, breakfast cereal, jellies, and baked goods, as a sugar replacement.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

Cyclamic Acid

Sodium Cyclamate

Calcium Cyclamate

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The food and beverage industry will continue driving the growth of the global cyclamate market over the forecast period. Rising the spectrum of cyclamate use for drug development in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to fuel the global market demand for cyclamate. Increasing government healthcare spending in developing countries is expected to continue to be a key driver for the growth of the global cyclamate market over the coming years. The growth of the global cyclamate market is expected to have a positive effect on a wide range of cyclamate applications in food and beverages such as soft drinks, cookies, fruit preserves, chocolates, tabletop sweeteners, and breakfast cereals. Globally, the increased consumption of soft drinks is projected to drive the growth of the cyclamate market over the forecast period. In the developing economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin America, a change in the trend towards the consumption of energy drinks is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for market participants in the related regional markets. It is anticipated that the possible side effects of cyclamate, such as bladder cancer, would impede market development and pose challenges to market players.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Tongaat Hulett, Productos Aditivos, S.A., Jinyao Ruida (Xuchang) Biology Technology Co., Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Golden Time Chemical (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd., and PT. Batang Alum Industrie, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

