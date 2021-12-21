Global Labels Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Per Capita Income In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Labels Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global labels market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 60.3 Billion Square Metre

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 78.5 Billion Square Metre

The rising per capita income, rising demand from major end-use sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and the changing trend towards new and creative packaging are the factors which are driving the demand for labels in the industry. Plastic materials are becoming more common due to their technical and cost advantages and improved aesthetic efficiency. The food and beverage industry is the most important end-use sector, accounting for approximately 30% of the laminated label market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A label (as opposed to signage) is a sheet of paper, plastic film, fabric, metal, or other substance that is affixed to a container or product and on which details or symbols about the product or item are written or printed. Labeling may also refer to information printed directly on a container or article.

On the basis of material, the market is divided into the following:

Paper

Plastics and Others

The market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Pressure Sensitive

Glue Applied

Stretch and Shrink Sleeve

In-Mould

Others

Regionally, the industry can be categorized into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Rapid developments and product addition to the portfolio are likely to augment the market growth in the coming years. Coveris Holdings S.A. recently introduced the COMPAC multi-layer label format, which increases the capacity of labels to provide additional information across twin layers. The new labels also have three printable surfaces, allowing for the printing of a variety of additional details such as promotions, cooking instructions, and recipes, among other things, on the label’s surface.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are CCL Industries, Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited, Multi-Color Corporation, Skanem AS, Fuji Seal International Inc., and DPS Group. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

