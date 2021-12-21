Global Guerbet Alcohol Market To Be Driven By Growing Demand From The Personal Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert titled, ‘Global Guerbet Alcohol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global Guerbet alcohol market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.8%

Due to its multifunctional cosmetics products such as cleaning, anti-ageing, antioxidant, moisturising and UV defence, rising demand for Guerbet alcohols is expected to propel the growth of Guerbet alcohols on the market. Guerbet alcohols also have a super fattening agent, perfuming agent, emulsion stabiliser, viscosity raising agent, and binder property, which is expected to increase the cosmetic industry’s demand further.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

For uses such as pigment dispersion and solubilisation of small particle solids and actives, Guerbet alcohol is suitable. In addition, it serves as an anti-foaming agent, reducing the propensity of skin care products to create foam when they are shaken. Guerbet alcohol exhibited these qualities, making them suitable for use in many novel beauty and personal care items.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

2-Butyloctanol

2-Hexyldecanol

2-Octyldodecanol

2-Decyltetradecanol

2-Dodecylhexadecanol

Others

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Metal Processing

Detergents and Cleaners

Textile

Paints and Coatings

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

During the forecast era, an increase in demand for cosmetic products and personal care products is expected to boost the Guerbet alcohol market. Owing to its excellent oxidative stability, Guerbet alcohol is commonly used in a variety of cosmetic and personal care products. In the next few years, this is expected to fuel the Guerbet alcohol demand. Due to their excellent chemical stability, high demand for Guerbet alcohols has propelled the number of end-users around the globe. For active ingredients that include various chemicals, these alcohols offer strong solvent properties. As an essential property for the Guerbet alcohols, the successful ability to dissolve the amount of chemicals is considered. In the coming years, these main factors are expected to fuel the Guerbet alcohol market. During the forecast period, the Guerbet alcohol market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a significant pace in terms of consumption. In the next few years, population growth in the area is expected to fuel the market for personal care items.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Sasol Ltd, Jarchem Industries Inc., New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, Kisco Ltd., and DowPol Corporation, among others The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

