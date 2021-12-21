Global Green Concrete Market To Be Driven By Rising Social Awareness Towards Eco-Friendly Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Green Concrete Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global green concrete market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, design, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.8%

Due to rising social awareness of environmentally friendly goods, the global green concrete market is expected to expand over the forecast period of 2021-2026. It is likely that changing the preference from synthetic chemicals to eco-friendly goods in the building industry to reduce greenhouse emissions would increase demand growth. The demand for tunnels, highways, bridges, water retention systems, and homes, which are expected to have a positive effect on the green concrete market has been fuelled by rapid industrialisation and urbanisation. As crude oil prices fluctuate, the depletion of oil reserves in the Middle East is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Green concrete is a term given to a form of concrete that has taken additional measures in the design and placement of the mix that is made from eco-friendly concrete waste. Green Concrete ensures a sustainable structure with a low maintenance surface and a long-life cycle, thus minimizing concrete’s environmental impact, e.g., Save electricity, CO2 emissions, wastewater, etc.

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

Cement Concrete

Lime Concrete

Others

On the basis of design, the industry is divided into:

Plain Cement Concrete

Reinforced Cement Concrete

Pre-Stressed Cement Concrete

Others

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising demand for green concrete is expected to be driven by the increasing demand in the construction industry for cost-effective solutions and sustainable construction materials. Green concrete also finds applications in energy-efficient construction infrastructure, so growing demand for green or recycled concrete is further expected to generate higher demand for energy-efficient building projects worldwide. Building projects around the world have risen dramatically over the past few years, according to the World Green Building Council, and demand for green buildings is expected to increase in the next three years. In the emerging process, the green concrete market is currently confined to developed economies; however, growing awareness of the benefits of green concepts in developing countries in the coming years will promote its adoption. Due to the increasing use of green concrete as the building material in this area, the European region dominated the market in terms of revenue.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, MAPEI Inc., LafargeHolcim Ltd., and Flyocrete Green Concrete LLP, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

