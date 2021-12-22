Global Oryzanol Market To Be Driven By Rising Health Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Oryzanol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Oryzanol Market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, application, and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9.0%

Rice bran oil contains oryzanol, which is an antioxidant. Consumers and, as a result, manufacturers all over the world are placing a greater emphasis on healthy options. Gamma oryzanol is commonly used because of its many functional properties. It has a slew of physiological advantages that aid in overall health.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Oryzanol, also known as gamma oryzanol, is a white crystalloid powder derived from rice bran oil, which is obtained from the rice germ and husk. Rice bran oil contains it, which is a natural antioxidant. Wheat bran, as well as fruits and vegetables, may be used to remove it.

On the basis of Source, the market can be divided into the following:

Rice Bran Oil

Wheat Bran

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals and Sport Supplements

Animal Feed

Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Oryzanol aids in cholesterol management by lowering bad cholesterol and increasing healthy cholesterol, as well as lowering blood pressure, preventing osteoporosis, supporting enhanced muscle mass, controlling diabetes, and combating gastric issues while also improving overall immunity. It is also a treatment for neurotic and menopausal disorders. As a result, there is a high demand for it in the medical sector. Oryzanol is also used in supplements and functional foods, and it is popular and desired in athletics. Because of its inherent ability to absorb UVA and UVB radiation, it is used in sunscreens in cosmetics. Oryzanol is a potent antioxidant that promotes optimal health and is in high demand across a variety of industries.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Oryza Oil and Fat Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Freemen LLC, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Delekang Food Co., Ltd. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

